Matthews underwent wrist surgery Friday and will miss at least the next six weeks. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there was really no indication that Matthews was injured before the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He racked up a league-leading 41 goals and 66 points in 52 games and added five points in seven postseason contests. His six-week recovery timeline would have him returning to the ice around the end of September, right around the start of training camp. Barring a setback, Matthews should have plenty of time to get healthy for the start of the regular season.