Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

What time is Love Island on tonight and why is it a longer episode?

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJjKe_0bSUmAHG00

Love Island continues tonight, with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm. It will last 75 minutes and conclude at 10.15pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight will see tension grow between Liberty and Jake after he told her that he loves her in Friday night episode. Liberty is thrilled at first, but a discussion with the girls makes her wonder if Jake’s reasons for telling her were 100 per cent honest.

Toby eventually tells Jake that some of the other contestants believe Jake may have said he loved Liberty as a “get out of jail free card”, to avoid further discussions of his relationship troubles.

The Sunday episode is an additional 10 minutes, concluding at 10.15pm.

Later in the episode, the boys are tasked with preparing a three-course meal for the boys.

Love Island continues each night on ITV2 at 9pm.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Love Island USA': Cinco Shares Where Things Stand With Cash, Trina (Exclusive)

Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. definitely made a splash during his time on Love Island. Cinco caught the hearts of many and managed to find himself in his fair share of love triangle situations. In particular, Cinco formed tight relationships with Trina Njoroge and Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot. Where does Cinco stand on both of those relationships today? During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, he opened up about his Love Island journey and, specifically, his honest thoughts on those two relationships.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Aimee and Wes Describe How Their Connection Has Grown Outside of the Villa (Exclusive)

Shortly before Casa Amor swept through the Love Island USA Villa, the group had to say goodbye to four Islanders. During the dumping, which took place on July 23, Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury were dumped from the island. Since then, Aimee and Wes got to speak with PopCulture.com about their time on Love Island, and they opened up about how their connection has only grown stronger since their departures.
RelationshipsPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s What Happened to Josh & Shannon’s Relationship After They Quit ‘Love Island’

Since they quit the show, fans have wanted to know if Josh and Shannon are still together from Love Island or whether their romance has fizzled since their return to the mainland. Josh Goldstein, a 24-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Shannon St. Clair, a 25-year-old from Warminster, Pennsylvania, were two of the original contestants on Love Island US season 3. The two were coupled up from the start, and though they had their ups and downs—such as when Shannon almost broke up with Josh after he kissed Aimee—they continued to be one of the strongest couples of the season. Many fans...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Island's Faye and Teddy in major drama from Casa Amor fallout

Faye and Teddy experienced soma major drama on tonight's episode of Love Island (August 6) after the Mad Movies challenge exposed his behaviour in Casa Amor. All the islanders got to see what their other half got up to when they weren't looking, with most of the secret shenanigans coming from the Casa Amor week.
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Love Island dumps two contestants in shock elimination before Casa Amor

Love Island has dumped another couple from the villa. Sunday night's episode (July 25) concluded with a dramatic elimination which saw Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford dumped from the show. Aaron is an original 2021 Islander, while Lucinda joined the series and initially coupled up with Brad McClelland. She was...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Love Island Fans Spot Clue That Clarisse And Teddy Will Crack On After Casa Amor

This week Love Island fans have been on the edge of their seats as Casa Amor put all the OG boys to the ultimate test by introducing six new bombshells. Sparks initially flew between Teddy Soares and new girl Clarisse Juliette, with the pair locking lips during a game of truth or dare - organised by the other Islanders - and an even having an unaired kiss in the pool.
TV ShowsDecider

What Time Does ‘The Bachelorette’ Come on Tonight? How To Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Live

Here we go! After nine weeks of drama the season finale of The Bachelorette comes down to one final question: Team Blake or Team Justin? Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey is about to reach its dramatic conclusion as she makes her final decision. Will it be Blake, the 30-year-old wildlife manager from Canada, or Justin, the 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Maryland?
TV & VideosThe Independent

Love Island: What does the code ‘NVQ’ mean?

Love Island has introduced plenty of new terminology into viewers’ lexicon over the years, and the 2021 series is no exception. Fans of the hit ITV2 reality series were shocked to learn some of the contestants’ codes used to discuss sexual activity in the villa. Liberty suggested to some of...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Love Island: how much longer is left of ITV2 show?

We have been loving Love Island on our screens almost every night of the week, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end - and now that Casa Amor is over and done with and our couples are beginning to settle into a groove, Love Island is showing every sign of slowly wrapping up. So when will the season finale take place? Find out here…
TV SeriesGrazia

Love Island’s Jake: ‘I Felt The Affection Died Out’

Is there anything more painful or cringey than that final meet up with the person you’ve just broken up with? In the real world, it involves a few tears, an awkward hug and handing back the T-shirt of theirs you sleep in, hoping they realise the right thing to say is: ‘it’s ok - you keep it.’
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Who left Love Island tonight? Two contestants leave the villa after islanders choose who to save

Two islanders have been booted from the Love Island villa tonight (9 August).Tonight’s episode of the hit ITV reality series saw contestants and fans wave goodbye to Abigail and Dale.Their elimination from the programme follows after yesterday’s cliffhanger in which the islanders were tasked with choosing one boy and one girl to be dumped from the series.After receiving the fewest votes from the public, Kaz, Mary, Abigail, Jake, Tyler and Dale were all vulnerable.The boys eventually decide to save Kaz and Mary, leaving Abigail to be booted from the series.Meanwhile, Dale exited the show after the girls chose to...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: Who was booted from the villa tonight after new recoupling?

With less than two weeks of the series left to go, the twists in this year’s Love Island have started to come thick and fast.For tonight’s (Wednesday, 11 August) episode of the hit ITV2 reality show, viewers were warned they will be treated to another one – as a shock recoupling saw Matt evicted from the villa.A preview of the episode gave Love Island fans an idea of what to expect, but the identity of the booted contestant was kept secret before airing.In the episode, the islanders were seen relaxing in the garden, when Faye was sent a text...

Comments / 0

Community Policy