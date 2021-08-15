Cancel
Carson City, NV

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours for most locations. Up to 8 hours for exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

