Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and Wilson Counties through 515 PM EDT At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms near Dortches, or near Nashville. These storms are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, Winds up to 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Tarboro, Nashville, Halifax, Wilson, Scotland Neck, Elm City, Dortches and Littleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH