Pinellas County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Pinellas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pinellas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pinellas County through 445 PM EDT At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clearwater, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Belleair, Belleair Beach, Crystal Beach, Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

