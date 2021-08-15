Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, AND SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES At 800 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads are closed in Mercer County with water rescues reported in Trenton, Hamilton, and East Windsor. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. For Assunpink Creek at Trenton: At 7:15am the stage was 7.13 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED