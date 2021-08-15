Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 113 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Perkinsville, or 22 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Chesterfield County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE AND NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prince George, or near Petersburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Prince George, Matoaca, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Reams, Petersburg National Battlefield, New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Templeton and Prince George Golf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Caroline, or 7 miles northeast of Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island and Fort Caroline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lac Qui Parle County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties through 430 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 12 miles east of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Canby around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madison and Dawson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 0 and 30. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 115. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 711 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 22 2021 Ua iai nei se * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso e oo atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, AND SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES At 800 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads are closed in Mercer County with water rescues reported in Trenton, Hamilton, and East Windsor. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. For Assunpink Creek at Trenton: At 7:15am the stage was 7.13 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sublette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUBLETTE COUNTY At 927 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 19 miles northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sublette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.
Hampden County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD, NORTHWESTERN TOLLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, rain from Tropical Storm Henri has lightened in intensity across the warned area. Broadcast media in Springfield reported flooding on portions of Route 5 in East Longmeadow from excessive rainfall. In addition, broadcast media in Hartford reported flooding on Burke Road in Vernon. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and new or worsened areas of flooding remain possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Palmer, Stafford, Somers and Granby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Lafoon Corner, Gary, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, AND SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES At 800 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads are closed in Mercer County with water rescues reported in Trenton, Hamilton, and East Windsor. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. For Assunpink Creek at Trenton: At 7:15am the stage was 7.13 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kemper County through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Kalb, or 12 miles southeast of Preston, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Liberty, Blackwater, Porterville, Prismatic and Tamola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Fort Belvoir, Lorton, Mount Vernon, Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Chesapeake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, and northwestern Currituck Counties and the southern City of Chesapeake through 545 PM EDT At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Chesapeake, or 10 miles northwest of South Mills. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include South Mills, Chesapeake, Northwest, Burnt Mills, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Lilly and Johnsons Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Lackawanna County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Southern Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lackawanna and southwestern Wayne Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bethany, or near Honesdale, moving southwest at 20 mph. This storm has shown broad rotation on radar be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scranton, Dunmore, Archbald, Moosic, Olyphant, Jessup, Honesdale, Throop, Moscow and South Canaan. This includes the following highway exits Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 186. Interstate 84 between 1 and 17. Interstate 380 between 20 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Susquehanna County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Susquehanna and northwestern Wayne Counties through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sherman, or 7 miles south of Deposit, moving south at 25 mph. This storm has shown broad rotation on doppler radar be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ararat, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca, Pleasant Mount and Sherman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Deuel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Deuel County through 400 PM CDT At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brandt, or near Clear Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Cochrane Rec Area around 350 PM CDT. Gary around 355 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Currituck County and the southeastern City of Virginia Beach through 545 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Back Bay, or 8 miles south of Virginia Beach, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Back Bay, Moyock, Knotts Island, Snowden, Aydlett, Sandbridge Beach, Munden, Barco, Coinjock, Waterlily, Sligo, Maple and Shawboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy