Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 113 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Perkinsville, or 22 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

