Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hughes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hughes County through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dustin, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dustin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
