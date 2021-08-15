Cancel
Hughes County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hughes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hughes County through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dustin, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dustin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Caroline, or 7 miles northeast of Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island and Fort Caroline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lac Qui Parle County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties through 430 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 12 miles east of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Canby around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madison and Dawson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 0 and 30. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 115. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Chesterfield County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE AND NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prince George, or near Petersburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Prince George, Matoaca, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Reams, Petersburg National Battlefield, New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Templeton and Prince George Golf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 711 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 22 2021 Ua iai nei se * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso e oo atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 pm today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Hampden County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD, NORTHWESTERN TOLLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, rain from Tropical Storm Henri has lightened in intensity across the warned area. Broadcast media in Springfield reported flooding on portions of Route 5 in East Longmeadow from excessive rainfall. In addition, broadcast media in Hartford reported flooding on Burke Road in Vernon. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and new or worsened areas of flooding remain possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Palmer, Stafford, Somers and Granby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Martin County through 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Indiantown. This storm was nearly stationary. Additional strong storms are developing across western Martin County. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Indiantown, J And S Fish Camp and Port Mayaca. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kemper County through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Kalb, or 12 miles southeast of Preston, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Liberty, Blackwater, Porterville, Prismatic and Tamola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washington, south central Morgan and southeastern Athens Counties through 600 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chesterhill, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chesterhill, Stockport, Bartlett and Little Hocking. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Brooklyn, NYweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn) by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn) HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn) County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Susquehanna County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Susquehanna and northwestern Wayne Counties through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sherman, or 7 miles south of Deposit, moving south at 25 mph. This storm has shown broad rotation on doppler radar be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ararat, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca, Pleasant Mount and Sherman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 711 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 22 2021 Ua iai nei se * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso e oo atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Chesapeake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, and northwestern Currituck Counties and the southern City of Chesapeake through 545 PM EDT At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Chesapeake, or 10 miles northwest of South Mills. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include South Mills, Chesapeake, Northwest, Burnt Mills, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Lilly and Johnsons Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Lackawanna County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Southern Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lackawanna and southwestern Wayne Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bethany, or near Honesdale, moving southwest at 20 mph. This storm has shown broad rotation on radar be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scranton, Dunmore, Archbald, Moosic, Olyphant, Jessup, Honesdale, Throop, Moscow and South Canaan. This includes the following highway exits Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 186. Interstate 84 between 1 and 17. Interstate 380 between 20 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Currituck County and the southeastern City of Virginia Beach through 545 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Back Bay, or 8 miles south of Virginia Beach, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Back Bay, Moyock, Knotts Island, Snowden, Aydlett, Sandbridge Beach, Munden, Barco, Coinjock, Waterlily, Sligo, Maple and Shawboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

