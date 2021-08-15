Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD, NORTHWESTERN TOLLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, rain from Tropical Storm Henri has lightened in intensity across the warned area. Broadcast media in Springfield reported flooding on portions of Route 5 in East Longmeadow from excessive rainfall. In addition, broadcast media in Hartford reported flooding on Burke Road in Vernon. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and new or worsened areas of flooding remain possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Palmer, Stafford, Somers and Granby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED