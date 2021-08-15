Cancel
Routt County, CO

Northwest Colorado Health: Hospice focuses on hope, comfort and quality of life

By Jaclyn McDonald For Steamboat Pilot, Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of many myths about choosing hospice is that it means giving up hope. The reality is that in hospice, the hope for living each day to the fullest becomes the focus. “Hospice is about the quality of life that exists in the process of dying,” said Jo Anne Grace, spiritual care and bereavement coordinator with Northwest Colorado Health’s hospice program. “When we have time to establish a network of support around a patient and family, we are able to encourage final wishes and pinpoint what that person wants to accomplish before they die. We have had patients who wanted to ride a horse one last time, to go fishing and to take one final ski run down the mountain. Hospice allows the patient to acknowledge death and really plan and deal with it so that we can work with our community of hospice staff and volunteers to make those wishes happen.”

