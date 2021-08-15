Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s North Collinwood area and crashing into semi-truck

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man crashed his vehicle into a semi-truck after being shot several times in the city’s North Collinwood area on Friday. He later died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Marquez Swanson, 23, of Cleveland. Officers were dispatched at 2:35 p.m. for a...

www.cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

