Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s North Collinwood area and crashing into semi-truck

An officer at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 3 saw a car hit the curb twice and weave in and out of the lane. He stopped it as it pulled into Speedway. He explained to the driver why he stopped her and asked for her driver’s license. The motorist just stared at her purse and then searched through it. She did not speak to the officer and stared out the passenger side window. The officer noticed tears in her eyes and asked her why she was crying. She said, “Just take me to jail already.” She told police she spit on her ex-boyfriend’s aunt. She refused to identify herself. She said she had three kids with her ex and just wanted to go home. She refused to turn off the car several times. She also refused to get out of the car because she feared her cat would jump out the window. An officer said they would close the window after she leaves. She got out and refused to answer several questions but did give her name. She became upset when the officer would not allow her to go to the bathroom outside the car. She struggled with officers and swore at them. She kicked an officer in his upper thigh as he checked her for weapons. An officer went to the Sonesta motel to meet the woman’s boyfriend and asked him about taking the cat. Police learned the woman had a suspended license. Police took her to the station where she yelled at them. She refused to sit down. She lunged at one officer and kicked another in his leg. She refused to take any tests at 11:54 p.m. She also refused to give any pertinent information. She fell asleep a few times and yelled at police when she woke up. She had $2,511 in cash. She was transported to Strongsville jail. She also was cited for assault and resisting officers.