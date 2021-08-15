Cancel
Cathie Wood's China strategy, plus chart-driven trading tips

By Joe Ciolli
Business Insider
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Investing stories from deputy editor Joe Ciolli. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every week. Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I'm Joe Ciolli, and I'm here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. The newsletter will be taking a week off and returning on August 29. Here's what's on the docket:

StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 660 points or 2.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,090-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,650-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
MarketsFinancial Times

Chinese jitters shake emerging market funds

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Emerging market investing news. Investors are pouring money in to emerging market funds that steer clear of China in the wake of Beijing’s crackdown on targeted stocks and sectors. The assets of five prominent EM ex-China exchange...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous five sessions, with the Nikkei 225 below the 29,600 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders pin hopes on a new government to implement new economic measures to alleviate the prolonged impact of the pandemic, following Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to step down.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Monday as weak U.S. data soothed tapering worries. Asian markets traded mixed, with Japan's Nikkei rallying nearly 2 percent sparked by the planned exit of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Chinese and Hong Kong shares also moved higher as investors...
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Rises On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Monday as worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus eased and investors bet on more stimulus in Japan and China to counter the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 restrictions. Focus shifts to the European Central Bank meeting later this week amid calls from...
MarketsBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday amid optimism that curbs to central bank stimulus will be delayed amid signs of a slowdown in global growth due to rampant COVID spread. Investors shrugged off a survey showing that the U.K. construction sector grew at the slowest pace since February last month, hit by ongoing material shortages.
Stockstalesbuzz.com

Ark’s Cathie Wood doubles down on Zoom after stock sinks

Polarizing tech investor Cathie Wood doubled down on Zoom — even as the videoconferencing company’s stock plummeted 17 percent on Tuesday on forecasts for slower growth. Wood on Tuesday bought more than $50 million of Zoom stock through two exchange-traded funds she manages at her investment firm Ark Invest, company records show.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mostly Higher As Fed Taper Worries Fade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday as weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would not rush in tapering its asset buying plans in the September meeting. Chinese and Hong Kong shares advanced as investors awaited cues from China's trade and inflation data due...
EconomyMetro International

China will improve opening up of capital market – securities regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will improve domestic listing rules for overseas entities and will improve rules regulating overseas listings of Chinese companies, the securities regulator said on Monday. The regulator said it would expand the channels for foreign capital to invest in China’s securities and futures markets. It will also...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Weakens For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor confidence deteriorated for the second straight month in September, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The investor confidence index fell to 19.6 in September from 22.2 in the previous month. The expected reading was 19.7. The current situation index held steady at...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Cathie Wood: Crypto Market in a ‘Period of Explosive Innovation’

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, founder, CEO, and CIO of Ark Capital (global asset investment group), Cathie Wood, has refuted claims made by skeptics such as John Paulson that the crypto market is only a short-term gamble and a bubble that will inevitably burst. When host Brian Sozzi...
Economyhudsonvalleyone.com

What’s this got to do with the price of wood in China?

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back in April 2020, William Martin, a sound technician in Newburgh, found himself with a lot of time on his hands. “Like many others, I guess, I was shut out of the workplace,” he said. “I didn’t know what was happening. So I stocked up on groceries, hunkered down on my property, and kept busy.”
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Looks To Launch New ETF Centered On 'Transparency,' Featuring Tesla, Apple

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest is preparing to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. What Happened: Ark’s Transparency ETF will largely have exposure in tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) among others, as per Bloomberg.

