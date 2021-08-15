Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 37 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death as the tribe gets ready to return to “Orange Status” on Monday due to the recent rise of coronavirus cases.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 31,920 cases and 1,390 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The Navajo Nation had reported 67 cases and one death on Friday and 62 cases plus two deaths Saturday.

On Aug. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health on Thursday issued three new public health emergency orders for businesses and schools while revising in-person gathering limits for certain events.

The tribe’s mask mandate remains in effect, but there is no daily curfew or lockdown on the reservation that is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The 50% maximum occupancy level remains in place for restaurants (including indoor dining, drive-thru, curbside and outdoor dining) plus tribal casinos, hotels, campgrounds and RV parks.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

542K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Navajo Nation#Covid 19#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Schools in Florida’s capital city impose mask mandate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The school superintendent in Florida’s capital city announced Sunday that masks will be required for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, becoming the seventh district to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis ban on such COVID-19 mandates. Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district has seen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy