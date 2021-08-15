Cancel
The Associated Press

Mother, 2 small children die in Virginia house fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two young children and their mother died in a central Virginia house fire early Sunday, fire officials said. Two other occupants and a firefighter were injured.

Fire crews responding about 7 a.m. to a house fire reported in south Richmond saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor, according to a Richmond Fire Department news release.

The six people inside were taken to the hospital. The dead were identified by the department as 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland.

Two men in the home -- the children’s uncle and a family friend -- were in stable condition on Sunday. A third man, the children’s grandfather, was not injured.

One firefighter was being treated for burns to his hands that occurred while working to rescue the home’s occupants, the department said.

The fire originated from a second-floor room and the home had no working smoke detectors, the news release said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

