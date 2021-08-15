Cancel
Ex-firefighter charged with sexual assault of disabled girl

NEWMARKET, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire firefighter is facing charges for the alleged sexual assault of a girl with disabilities that took place over the course of a five-year span.

Joshua Gilbert, 42, engaged in a pattern of sexual assault against against the girl from 2012 to 2017, beginning when she was 15, according to a grand jury’s findings.

In the spring, Gilbert was originally arrested on one count of sexual assault but during the grand jury process, additional charges involving the same victim were brought forward, the Portsmouth Herald reported. He has since been indicted on 18 counts of sexual assault.

The indictments said the minor had a disability that made her incapable of consent, though there was no mention of what the disability was. It also said that Gilbert had reason to believe that the minor had a disability.

Newmarket Town Manager Steve Fournier said that Gilbert is no longer employed as one of the town’s two full-time firefighters.

If Gilbert is convicted, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison on each count.

A call placed to a phone number listed under Gilbert’s name went unanswered Sunday.

