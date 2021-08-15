Rec Cent Aquatics Facilities: Closed Aug 21st To Sept. 7th

The Laramie Community Recreation Center is experiencing an unusual Lifeguard staff shortage, as are many pools around the country. We are working hard to incentivize new lifeguards to join us and previous staff to return when they are able. However, in order to adequately address the issue through hiring and training, we will be closing all aquatics facilities in the Laramie Recreation Center from August 21-Sept. 7. We will be updating and posting our reopening schedule at www.cityoflaramie.org/pools so please keep an eye on the calendar posted there. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to be back soon with a rejuvenated and refreshed aquatics staff. Please make sure to let them know that they are appreciated! We truly can’t run the facility without them.