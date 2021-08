Studies show that mental stimulation like puzzles and card games later in life can help to stave off Alzheimer’s disease by five years. It shows that using our brains for new and changing tasks as we age can help us keep a healthy brain for longer. Learning a language is one such way to use your brain, practicing speaking in another tongue, solving language puzzles, and building fluency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking. One of the best things about learning a language is that you can start to do it yourself, with a few tools and guidance, and be on the path to speaking French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese — or English, should you need it.