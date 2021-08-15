Cancel
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Shirley Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shirley Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Carbon and north central Albany Counties through 245 PM MDT At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Battle Mountain, or 54 miles south of Casper, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Carbon and north central Albany Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

