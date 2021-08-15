Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots' Jonnu Smith suffers low ankle sprain in practice on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith suffered a low ankle sprain during Sunday's practice, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Smith is dealing with a sprain on his left ankle and no firm timetable is available for his return. That said, the injury isn't considered to be a serious one. With Hunter Henry (shoulder) also dealing with an injury, two of the Patriots top singing in free agency are already banged up heading into the second week of the preseason.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Sprain#Fantasy#England#American Football#Espn#Numberfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Man, Jonnu Smith is going to be something exciting

The New England Patriots needed a playmaking tight end and Bill Belichick not only went out and got one, but he also got two good tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Both will add elements of excitement to the offense, but Smith is the one who could be the biggest matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With his size and speed, the new Patriots tight end adds an element to Josh McDaniels’ playbook that they haven’t had really since 2012.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Jonnu Smith will play a big role in New England

With training camp underway, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 91 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we are taking a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Jonnu Smith Impresses Bill Belichick By Doing Just About Everything Well

Jonnu Smith arrived in Foxboro with high expectations, and thus far he’s met them. Smith, a multi-faceted tight end, was one of the top overall free agents available this offseason and, along with Hunter Henry, was scooped up by the New England Patriots in their offseason spending spree. He’s been...
NFLPosted by
Boston

Jonnu Smith’s ankle injury reportedly isn’t ‘considered serious’

Smith suffered the injury at Sunday's practice. It appears the Patriots avoided another significant injury to a tight end during training camp. Jonnu Smith’s ankle injury isn’t considered to be serious, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday. The initial diagnosis is that Smith suffered a low left ankle sprain, but there is no timetable for his return, Reiss added.
NFLNBC Sports

Curran: Jonnu Smith shaken up during light workout at Gillette

It was a low-impact workout for the Patriots on Sunday morning but it wasn’t a no-impact workout. Big-ticket tight end Jonnu Smith left practice after getting tangled up in a 1-on-1 drill. Smith had his cleat and sock removed and walked off slowly under his own power, ending his day.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Jonnu Smith: 2021 Dynasty Profile

The fantasy community had high hopes for a Jonnu Smith breakout last season and did in some ways despite some injuries and the Titans’ infamously low passing volume. He still finished as the TE15 in PPR and TE9 in standard, but 2020 was also a terrible year for tight ends. Smith got most of his work from his dominance in the red zone, finishing number five in targets and scoring at a 20% rate with eight touchdowns. His 448 yards on 41 receptions certainly left truthers wanting more.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Jonnu Smith Injury: Here’s Latest On Patriots Tight End’s Ankle Ailment

The injury that knocked Jonnu Smith out of Sunday’s New England Patriots practice reportedly is not considered serious. The Patriots tight end suffered a low left ankle sprain during a low-speed collision with safety Devin McCourty, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “No firm timetable on (Smith’s) return,”...
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Expected to sit vs. Eagles

Smith (ankle) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports. The same applies to Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Matt LaCosse. As a result, Devin Asiasi could be busy Thursday, while fullback Jakob Johnson could also see some snaps in two-TE sets versus the Eagles.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLAOL Corp

Dak Prescott wrote a heartbreaking letter 15 minutes after learning of his brother's death

Dak Prescott endured a year in 2020 that might have broken many other people. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback first experienced tragedy with the suicide of his brother that April. Then Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury that prematurely ended his season. And topping it all off, he was embroiled in very heated contract negotiations, with the injury complicating that matter significantly.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Cut Tight End After Joint Practices To Reach 85-Player Limit

The New England Patriots jettisoned one player from their injury-depleted tight end group Tuesday. After completing their second of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots released tight end Troy Fumagalli to reach the NFL’s new 85-man roster limit. All teams were required to trim their rosters from...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy