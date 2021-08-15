Patriots' Jonnu Smith suffers low ankle sprain in practice on Sunday
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith suffered a low ankle sprain during Sunday's practice, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Smith is dealing with a sprain on his left ankle and no firm timetable is available for his return. That said, the injury isn't considered to be a serious one. With Hunter Henry (shoulder) also dealing with an injury, two of the Patriots top singing in free agency are already banged up heading into the second week of the preseason.www.numberfire.com
