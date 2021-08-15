Cancel
Movies

HBOWatch Movie Review: “The Suicide Squad”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad, which is currently showing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, benefits from embracing the stylized absurdity of its comic-book origins. Squad follows a group of imprisoned super-villains including Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) who are promised time off their sentences if they go on unsavory missions for the American government (the catch is that if the villains cease following the government’s orders, they will be handily obliterated by some sort of explosive implanted in their brain, hence the title). A variety of ridiculously violent mishaps lead Bloodsport, Quinn, and their associates, which include Nanaue, an anthropomorphic shark (voiced by Sylvestor Stallone), Polka-Dot Man, a man who tosses lethal polka-dots at people (David Dastmalchian), and Rat Catcher 2, a woman who can control hordes of rats (Daniela Melchior), to face off against a giant alien starfish, aptly named Starro (despite Squad‘s robust cast, Melchior and Dastmalchian steal the show). Somehow, the resulting chaos is coherent, fun, and rather touching at times.

