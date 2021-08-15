Cancel
Indians' McKenzie Loses Perfect Game Bid in 8th on Single

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers knocked a clean single to right field to end a perfect game bid by Cleveland's Triston McKenzie with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday. Castro hit a ball sharply to shallow right on McKenzie's 100th pitch. The Indians haven't completed...

