Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alexander; Caldwell Mountains; Greater Caldwell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Alexander and northeastern Caldwell Counties through 445 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Lenoir, or 4 miles south of Elkville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenoir, Cedar Rock, Kings Creek and Ellendale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH