Flood Advisory issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Halifax County in central North Carolina Nash County in central North Carolina Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Nashville, Halifax, Wilson, Elm City, Dortches, Red Oak, Enfield, Sharpsburg, Weldon, Pinetops, Spring Hope, Lucama, Black Creek, Whitakers, Macclesfield, Saratoga, Castalia and Battleboro. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.