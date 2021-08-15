Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins, Brian Flores remain secretive on play-calling process; prepare for week of practices, exhibition with Falcons

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

The Miami Dolphins and coach Brian Flores seem dedicated to proceeding without revealing how their offensive plays get called under their co-offensive coordinator setup with George Godsey and Eric Studesville.

After the Dolphins, including the two offensive coordinators, were saying they were still figuring out how they would get plays down to their quarterbacks in the week leading up to Saturday’s preseason loss at the Chicago Bears , Flores was asked about that process in a Sunday follow-up web conference with reporters.

“We’ve got a system in place. We know how we’re handling that situation,” said Flores, as Miami now prepares for a pair of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons before Saturday night’s home preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. “I thought it went well [Saturday], and we’ll just continue to handle it the way we’ve talked about handling it internally. Continue to go the way we planned to do it, really, since George and Eric became the co-OCs.”

Pressed then, asked if he did not want to reveal if one, two or three people are involved in calling plays, Flores was frank.

“No, I don’t want to reveal,” he said, before quipping, “It could be six people.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after Saturday’s exhibition that quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye was giving him the calls, but it’s unknown what steps it takes before the call gets to Frye, if Godsey, Studesville or both are involved. Studesville was seen on the sideline at the game, with Godsey overhead in the booth.

“I think it’s working really good,” Tagovailoa said Saturday. “I like who Charlie is. I’ve known him for quite some time. I think he’s a really good coach. He’s personable. A lot of the guys on the team like him.”

Flores wrapped up the Chicago week as the Dolphins now host Atlanta for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before a 7 p.m. kickoff in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

“We had good competition in practice. It’s good to see a different group, different schemes, different concepts,” Flores said. “They got good players. I think that was good for us to see that in a practice setting and then compete with them in a game. I think it’ll only help us.”

Traditionally, the third preseason game out of four is the “dress rehearsal,” where starters play deeper into the contest, but with three games in the exhibition season this year, Flores has not yet decided if that second game this week, as the penultimate one, would serve that role.

“We’ll talk about next week’s preseason game in a few days,” Flores said. “We’re a little ways away from that.”

Among the late scratches ahead of the preseason opener against the Bears were both starting cornerbacks, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Flores said Sunday all were getting rest, but he did say wide receiver Allen Hurns is “dealing with something.”

“He’s just kind of rehabbing and taking it one day at a time,” said Flores.

Flores said early reports indicate tight end Cethan Carter is day to day with his apparent knee injury after a pile rolled into his left leg as he was run blocking on Saturday.

The Dolphins are also hopeful to return rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to practice after he exited at the end of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bears before missing Thursday drills and the Saturday preseason game. Dolphins blockers struggled on Saturday against the Bears’ defensive front.

“Liam’s day to day and working his way to get back out there,” said Flores, who saw the second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame play multiple positions on the offensive line before sitting out. “Saw him at left guard, seen him at right tackle. I think Solomon [Kindley] did a nice job [Saturday], so we’ve got some good competition over there with Liam, but we’re going to play the best five.

“They all got some versatility. Liam has some versatility, having played tackle and guard. … The most important thing, for us, is to get him back out there, and wherever he plays, he plays. He’ll have an opportunity to compete.”

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Frye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Atlanta Falcons#Notre Dame#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Jaylen Waddle injury scare: Miami Dolphins rookie receiver goes down in first pro game

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa's first three completions against the Falcons on Saturday night were to Jaylen Waddle. "I guess he showed everyone kind of who he is as a player, kind of the things that he’s done at Alabama," Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins' 37-17 victory. "You just give him the ball in space and you let him work."
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Brian Flores’ mysterious approach with Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinators explained

Brian Flores is all about accountability. While he won’t embarrass players who make mistakes, he also won’t sugarcoat reality when reporters ask about shortcomings. And yet, he’s now created a dynamic in which both everyone — including himself — and no one are responsible, at least publicly, for how the Miami Dolphins’ offense performs on Sundays.
NFLThe Phinsider

Xavien Howard, Brian Flores talk contract agreement, moving forward

The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard reached a compromise agreement on a revised contract that should keep Howard in Miami for the 2021 season. The new agreement changes around some of the money in his contract and adjusts some possible bonuses, ultimately making it so Howard could earn $16.3 million this season, pushing him ahead of Byron Jones’ $16.1 million cap number for 2021. Howard, in his trade request earlier in the summer, highlighted that he was not the highest paid cornerback on the Dolphins’ roster. This fixes that for Howard.
NFLYardbarker

Dolphins Training Camp 2021: Brian Flores Aug. 8 Takeaways

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room. Here were the highlights of that session:. -- Brian Flores begins by talking about the Xavien...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

LIVE: Palm Beach Post at Dolphins-Bears Practice; What Brian Flores said

LAKE FOREST, IL - The Dolphins are practicing with the Bears on Wednesday. Coach Brian Flores said he wants his players to take the same approach on the road as they have been at Miami Gardens. Flores is stressing technique, fundamentals, communication and execution. Flores said tight end Hunter Long,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons' Matt Ryan reminisces about old college teammate Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons sharing the practice field ahead of this weekend’s preseason game has a few unique quirks. One being that the Dolphins and Falcons will play at Hard Rock Stadium twice this year — once on Saturday and again during Week 7 of the regular season. But the more intriguing subplot of the shared experience at training camp is the relationship between coach and quarterback.
NFLNBC Sports

Brian Flores wants Tua Tagovailoa to makes tackles after turnovers

Some coaches want their quarterbacks, following a turnover, to get out of the way. Dolphins coach Brian Flores wants his quarterback to go try to make a tackle. Flores was asked about his attitude toward such situations because Tua Tagovailoa tried to make a tackle during the preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday, after he threw an interception in the end zone early in the second quarter of the game.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Brian Flores shared praise for Justin Fields preseason opener

The Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shared his impressions on Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields after their preseason matchup. Fields accounted for 142 passing yards and one passing touchdown, as well as 33 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Brian Flores on Justin Fields. Following the...
NFLallfans.co

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLMiami Herald

Brian Flores addresses Greg Little pickup, Waddle, other issues

Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that the team acquired offensive tackle Greg Little because the Dolphins felt there was potential there. “We had a 30 visit with him and sat down and talked to him [before Carolina drafted him in the second round in 2019],” Flores said. “Some good rapport there as far as his love for the game and passion. He’s athletic, has size, competitive on film. We are happy to have him but this is a process.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jaylen Waddle injury: Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores reacts

The much-anticipated preseason debut for Miami Dolphins first-round pick Jaylen Waddle began with a flash and nearly ended with a scare after the former Alabama star left the game in the first quarter, but later returned after clutching his ankle near the sideline. Waddle recorded receptions on the first three...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This was the key to Dolphins’ offensive execution in preseason win over Falcons

If you ask the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback and running back, one of the biggest reasons why the offense functioned so well on its first several drives to open Saturday night’s 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons was the pace and efficiency with which the offense operated. Pace is not to say they went up-tempo. They huddled essentially before every play, but the calls got in to ...
NFLSportsGrid

Brian Flores: Dolphins Will Utilize Three-Man Committee at Running Back

Https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1427251975389859846. Myles Gaskins is currently being drafted as the No. 21 running back in fantasy football drafts, but head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Gaskin would be part of a three-person committee this season. Malcolm Brown got the start in the Dolphins’ first preseason game, and he saw 16 snaps and nine carries. Gaskin finished with just seven first-team snaps and four carries. Salvon Ahmed will also factor into the mix, and he racked up 40 yards on the ground to go along 31 receiving yards and a touchdown.”You saw all three backs played, all three of them got carries,” Flores said. “Pick one out and put them in, basically. We like all three guys. They all do good things. And I think we saw that today. And [we’ll] just keep working all three guys.”
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Brian Flores reveals Miami Dolphins will place Allen Hurns on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores provided an injury update on Allen Hurns, and the news isn’t great. The wide receiver is expected to hit the injured reserve list. “It’s unfortunate,” Flores said. “Allen was having a good camp, vet player, brings leadership. We’re going to end up placing him on IR at some point. It’s all pointing in that direction. That’s all the information we’ve got so far. He’s disappointed as we’re disappointed, but that’s kind of part of the game and we got to move on and just continue to practice and get better with guys we have.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy