How to help Haiti: List of organizations accepting donations after deadly earthquake

Humanitarian efforts are underway to help those affected by Saturday's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haiti.

While efforts are mobilizing, Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti, including medical supplies and PPE.

"Absolutely devastating news, the people of Haiti are resilient but have endured far too much tragedy," he said. "We are working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti. (First lady) Chirlane (McCray) and I are keeping our Haitian neighbors in New York and on the island in our thoughts and prayers."

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, in partnership with the city of New York, is directing people to donate to several relief organizations.

In addition, starting Friday, city workers can support the relief effort by making donations through payroll deduction. The mayor thanked Public Advocate Jumaane Williams for spearheading that effort as he made the announcement Wednesday.

Aid organizations continue to assess the damage on the ground even as Tropical Storm Grace added insult to injury by buffeting Haiti with heavy wind and torrential rain.

CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti.

Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

UNICEF says they are working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities.

It's important to note that while the Civil Protection in Haiti appreciates the "outbursts of solidarity," they stressed that they don't want people to put themselves in danger wanting to help, and asked that people leave "complex rescue operations to people and teams who are trained in this area."

The NYPD has also started accepting donations at all precincts.

They are requesting medical supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, baby food and flashlights.

Local leaders throughout the Tri-State pledged to help support the victims and efforts in Haiti.

Reaction came pouring in from local lawmakers and politicians in wake of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 724 people.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey say aftershocks likely will continue for weeks or even months.

(CNN Wire contributed to this report)

