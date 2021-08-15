Police make arrest for attempted murder in Starke, Florida

STARKE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department has made an arrest for an attempted murder that occurred early Sunday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m. police responded to 801 North Temple Ave. and found a 25-year-old woman with a knife wound on her neck. The victim was transported to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

After an investigation, officers determined probable cause to arrest Robert Oppermann for attempted first degree murder. Oppermann is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

