320-bhp VW Amarok attempts to beat stock Golf GTI in drag race

The older the BMW 320si gets, the stranger it looks. It was little more than 15 years ago now - December 2005 - that BMW announced the si to the world, a four-cylinder 3 Series saloon with 170hp and a standard six-speed manual gearbox. Nowadays, when a four-cylinder BMW using a retro badge is the 128ti hatchback, the si looks really odd, but it seemed weird even back then. This was the motorsport-inspired 3 Series that had less power than the six-cylinder ones the manufacturer had been making for yonks. And what's motorsport about if not going as fast as possible?