320-bhp VW Amarok attempts to beat stock Golf GTI in drag race

By Anthony Alaniz
motor1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Volkswagen Golf GTI is an icon for all the right reasons, offering affordable performance in a practical package. But you can get excellent performance out of many vehicles today, including the GTI’s stablemate – the Amarok pickup. The truck is practical, and a tuned powertrain puts it in the same performance ballpark as the GTI. A new video from the Motor YouTube channel shows just how close the two are in a series of drag races.

