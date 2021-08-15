320-bhp VW Amarok attempts to beat stock Golf GTI in drag race
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is an icon for all the right reasons, offering affordable performance in a practical package. But you can get excellent performance out of many vehicles today, including the GTI’s stablemate – the Amarok pickup. The truck is practical, and a tuned powertrain puts it in the same performance ballpark as the GTI. A new video from the Motor YouTube channel shows just how close the two are in a series of drag races.uk.motor1.com
