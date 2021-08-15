Cancel
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Team Signs Yoshi Tsutsugo

By Marty Leap
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms with Japaneese utility man Yoshi Tsutsugo. The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed Japaneese utility man Yoshi Tsutsugo. The Pirates will be Tsutsugo’s third team this year. He started off the year with the Tampa Bay Rays, was designated for assignment by the 2020 World Series runner up, then signed with the 2020 World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers before being DFA’d once again, and then being sent to Triple-A.

