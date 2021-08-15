Second assault this week on Saratoga's Caroline Street
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two city men were charged with second-degree assault after a man was found unconscious on Caroline Street late Saturday night. Police were called to Caroline Street near Henry Street for a fight around 11 p.m. and found an unconscious 53-year-old man who had head trauma. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, although police said they did not know his condition as of Sunday afternoon.www.timesunion.com
