XBLA Classic Toy Soldiers Is Returning In HD Form This September

A part of me kind of misses the Xbox Live Arcade-era of downloadable games. Don't get me wrong, there's far more variety nowadays and there's certainly no shortage of new releases just on Steam alone. But it's still fun to look back and reflect on just how weird and experimental certain AAA publishers were during this brief period of time. Tons of unique and bizarre titles were just dumped on places like the Playstation Store and the Wii Shop Channel, all the while going for a fraction of the cost of the latest AAA release. Admittedly there was no shortage of HD ports to go through, but alongside those were full on re-imaginings like Battlefield 1943, neat spinoffs like Far Cry 3's Blood Dragon and Final Fantasy 4's The After Years, and there were genuine labors of love thrown into the mix like Scott Pilgrim VS the World, a project that I still can't believe came from Ubisoft of all people.