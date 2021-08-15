OPINION/LETTER: D is for Democracy

﻿How sad it is that a good argument can be made that the “D” in America’s DNA stands for Disrespect. Slavery and its aftermath and the massacre and marginalization of Native Americans were together the genesis of reviling the “other.” But we didn’t stop there. Every wave of immigrants, themselves disrespected, disrespected subsequent waves. Disrespect characterized and consumed regional, class and religious groups. Children were disrespected and became farm and factory workers at tender ages. And women! While they were always the glue of family, farm and factory, their toil wrecked their health and happiness. Chinese workers were vilified even as they built railroads and dams. Japanese Americans were interred during WWII, even as their sons fought so bravely in our Army. And right up to today disrespect for Latinos and Jews and Muslims is a national disgrace.