Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants activate Jay Jackson off IL, option Sammy Long

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l3vs_0bSUdJtu00

The San Francisco Giants activated right-hander Jay Jackson from the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Giants optioned left-hander Sammy Long to Triple-A Sacramento.

Jackson, 33, was placed on the injured list on Saturday after receiving a COVID vaccination. He is 2-0 with a 3.77 ERA in 14 relief appearances this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIGJn_0bSUdJtu00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: San Francisco Giants reclaim No. 1, Boston Red Sox slide

Long, 26, earned a no-decision after allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in two innings of Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to the Colorado Rockies. He is 1-1 with a 5.72 ERA in eight games — four starts — this season.

In addition, the Giants recalled outfielder Luis Gonzalez from Sacramento and placed him on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy6Ej_0bSUdJtu00 Also Read:
San Francisco Giants sign Brandon Crawford to two-year, $32 million extension

San Francisco claimed him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 11. Gonzalez, 25, hit .250 with two doubles in six games with the White Sox this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jackson
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Brandon Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Covid#Long#Era#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jay Jackson: Sidelined by side effects

Jackson landed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday while dealing with the side effects of his vaccine shot, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Given the reason for the move, it's likely Jackson won't wind up missing more than a day or two. The transaction clears space for the Giants to call up Sammy Long, who will start Saturday against the Rockies.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jay Jackson: Back from COVID-19 IL

The Giants reinstated Jackson from the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday. Jackson was deactivated Saturday after experiencing side effects related to his COVID-19 vaccine shot, but he's apparently feeling good heading into Sunday's series finale with the Rockies. The hard-throwing right-hander should be available out of the bullpen.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jay Jackson: Moves to minors

Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Jackson has a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 14.2 innings for the Giants this season, but he'll now head back to the minors. The veteran right-hander is a strong bet to rejoin the big-league club at some point down the stretch.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
MLBbleachernation.com

San Francisco Giants Extend Shortstop Brandon Crawford on Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco Giants and long-time shortstop Brandon Crawford aren’t taking any offseason changes. The pair today announced an extension for the would-have-been free agent. He’s signing a two-year deal that’ll pay him $16 million each season. A buncha stray reactions …. ⇒ Because next year will be Crawford’s age...
MLBgiants365.com

San Francisco Giants Schedule

In addition, one of the games against the Oakland A's in the Bay Bridge Series will be aired on NBC Bay Area! Here's a breakdown of the big games you can catch on NBC Bay Area: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies 6:30 p.m.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Sammy Long: Whiffs four over two innings

Long allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out four across two innings in the loss to the Rockies on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. Long only pitched two innings before being relieved by Zack Littell. He allowed a solo home run to C.J. Cron in the second inning. The 25-year-old has just one appearance where he didn't allow a run this season. His ERA is 5.72 with a 1.27 WHIP and 31 punchouts in 28.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Sammy Long: Called up ahead of start

Long was recalled Saturday and will start against the Rockies. Long hasn't been particularly good in three starts and four relief appearances at the major-league level this season, struggling to a 5.81 ERA, though his 23.5 percent strikeout rate and 7.8 percent walk rate are both perfectly fine marks. He replaces Jay Jackson, who landed on the COVID-10 injured list.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (51-63) and San Francisco Giants (73-41) open a four-game series Thursday at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Giants lead 6-3 The Rockies lost 5-1 at...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Sammy Long: Returns to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Long to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. After Johnny Cueto (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Long was summoned from Triple-A to fill in his spot in the rotation Saturday. Because he had been working out of the bullpen in his recent outings at Sacramento, Long didn't work deep into Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies, covering two innings while giving up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four. It's unclear if he'll be stretched back out for starting duty, but with Cueto in line for a brief stay on the IL, the Giants likely won't have an immediate need for Long in any case.
MLBthesfnews.com

Top San Francisco Giants Hitters Of All Time

UNITED STATES—Baseball is among the most-watched games in America. People like the adrenaline rush that this sport brings. Moreover, they feel super excited when their favorite teams win. In fact, whenever people watch this action-packed game in the stadium, the level of the thrill is way different from the other games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Francisco Giants fans need this Buster Posey ‘So Fast’ shirt

Blink and you’ll miss him. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is incredibly fast – which is why you need to check out the latest from BreakingT. You might not think of Major League catchers as being quick, fast or speedy. But, Buster Posey isn’t your average backstop. The San Francisco Giants catcher has blazing-fast feet, which he showcased last night scoring from first base on a double.
MLBkrcrtv.com

Gausman expected to start as Giants take on Diamondbacks in San Francisco

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-41, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (10-5, 2.31 ERA, .94 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -262, Diamondbacks +216; over/under is 7...
NFLNBC Sports

Alex Smith receives standing ovation at San Francisco Giants game

Alex Smith cemented himself as a fan favorite in the D.C. area for his heroic comeback from a horrific leg injury for the Washington Football Team. However, he started his pro career in California, where he spent eight seasons as the signal-caller for the San Francisco 49ers. Smith was back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy