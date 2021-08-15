Cancel
The White Lotus Will Return For Season Two. Pack Your Bags.

By Lauren Kranc
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePack your bags, folks, because vacation isn’t over just yet—we’ll be heading back to the White Lotus again for Season Two. Last Tuesday, HBO confirmed that Mike White’s hit series The White Lotus will go from miniseries to anthology-style. The brilliant first season follows a group of travelers—newlyweds, a family, and a single woman there to scatter her mother’s ashes—who all arrive at the White Lotus, a resort in Hawaii, at the same time. Over the course of a week, their storylines, along with those of the hotel’s staff, intertwine to ultimately arrive at a dark, sinister ending.

