The White Lotus Will Return For Season Two. Pack Your Bags.

If you're not watching HBO's new miniseries The White Lotus, what are you doing?! The new show has completely captivated social media and my group chats with its mysterious storyline and unbelievably well-casted group. While we don't know much about the characters' lives outside of the hotel, it's what we've witnessed throughout their weeklong stay at the Hawaiian resort that has left us begging for more. The show has it all — messy family drama, not-so newlywed bliss, an eye-roll-inducing mother-in-law, fascinating staff relationships, and so much more — and the best part is, there's a whole whodunnit death lingering that we haven't heard about since the premiere.