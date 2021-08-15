Cancel
Science

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust

By Anoa Changa
 7 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lingering concerns around vaccine safety and comparisons to the Tuskegee syphilis study prompted a new campaign encouraging vaccination. A collaboration between the descendants of the original Tuskegee Study, the Ad Council, and the COVID Collaborative hopes to provide people with useful information in deciding whether to get vaccinated.

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Health Disparities#Covid 19#Misinformation#The Ad Council#The Covid Collaborative#Tuskegee Legacy Stories#Partners In Health#Cnn#Reuters#Wsb Tv
