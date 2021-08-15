Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Transparency in education – parents’ right to review children’s school’s instructional materials

Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once perhaps one of the most common dinner table conversation starters, the question, “What did you learn in school today” has taken on new meaning. Seemingly, now more than ever, parents in public school districts locally and across the country voice their concerns at school board meetings in support of, or in opposition to, their children’s mandated public school curriculum.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instructional Materials#Continuing Education#School Districts#Helicopter Parents#The Board Of Education#Lpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Covington, VAtherecorderonline.com

School policies concern parents, educators, students

COVINGTON — Several clergy, educators and parents addressed the Covington City School Board Monday with concerns over policies related to transgender students, wearing masks, and critical race theory for the upcoming academic year. Transgender policies. Pastor Mike Rollins of Living Stones Church discussed a recent bill passed in relation ...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Parents demand transparency in Wisconsin schools

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools is going on the record as opposed to the plan to ban critical race theory and other stereotypes in public schools. State Superintendent Jill Underly on Wednesday blasted the idea to stop schools from teaching about “race or sex stereotyping.”. “Nothing...
Washington, DCWashington City Paper

Mayor and Chancellor’s Back to School Plans Have Parents and Educators Worried for Kids

Awesome Con—Washington DC’s comic con—returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center August 20-22nd! Enjoy a fun weekend of programming and celebrity guests!. With the start of school just 10 days away for DCPS and the rates of COVID-related hospitalizations for children nationwide reaching an all-time high, two meetings on school policy this week helped ring the alarm.
EducationUnion

School Bus Driver & Classroom Special Education Instructional Assistant

School Bus Driver & Classroom Special Education Instructional Assistant - Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Join the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District with a Rewarding Career as a School Bus Driver or a Classroom Special Education Instructional Assistant and Qualify for a signing Bonus! Our District is Currently Offering a $3,000.00 Signing Bonus with the Completion of Our School Bus Driver Training Course and Hiring Clearance with TTUSD. We are Enrolling Candidates for our School Bus Driver Training Course for the 2021-2022 School Year. Please Contact Nanette Rondeau, Director of Transportation at nrondeau@ttusd.org or at (530) 550-0740 for Course Information and to Ask About How to Qualify for a $3,000.00 Signing Bonus in Conjunction with the Completion of the School Bus Driver Training Certification Course and Hiring Clearance with TTUSD (Bonus will be Paid Over a Period of Two Years of Continual Employment in the Position). Additional Benefits Offered by the District Include Great Hours, Health Benefits, Retirement, Paid Vacation and Holidays and Sick Leave. We are Also Offering a $1,500 Signing Bonus for Special Education Instructional Assistants. Our Special Education Instructional Assistants are a Vital Partner and Work with our Special Needs Students in the Classroom. Please Visit Our Website at www.ttusd.org to View Our Vacancies and Apply Online. All Instructional Assistant Applicants Must Possess an Associates Degree (AA) or Successfully Pass a Paraprofessional Test Administered by Human Resources Upon Hiring Clearance. The Hiring Bonus will be Paid Over a Period of Two Years of Continual Employment in the Position. Additional Benefits Offered by the District Include Great Hours, Health Benefits, Retirement, Paid Vacation and Holidays and Sick Leave. Hiring Bonus Information: The $3,000.00 Hiring Bonus will be Paid Over the Course of Two Years with Continual Employment in the School Bus Driver Position in which the Candidate was Approved for Hire. The $1500 Hiring Bonus will be Paid Over the Course of Two Years with Continual Employment in the Instructional Assistant Special Education Position in which the Candidate was Approved for Hire. How to Apply: Please go to https://www.ttusd.org to apply. https://www.ttusd.org.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

TPS Indian Education Parent Committee parents petition for school mascot changes

A group of parents is asking Tulsa Public Schools to drop the Indigenous-themed mascots at two campuses. In a letter obtained by the Tulsa World that was sent to both the board of education and Superintendent Deborah Gist, the district’s Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee is requesting the district change the mascots at Central and Webster middle and high schools from the Braves and Warriors, respectively.
Educationloudounnow.com

School Board to Discuss Notifying Parents of Student Screeners and Assessments

The School Board will review at its next meeting a policy proposal that would require parents be informed before academic screening and assessments, and notified if their children aren’t meeting benchmarks for success. Students take a number of these screeners throughout the school year, including the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Test,...
Educationwpde.com

Over 50 school board recalls in the last six months as parents fight for change

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Parents are charging ahead with efforts to recall school board members across the country, changing what their kids are taught at the local level. Disgruntled parents across the country are cramming into school board meetings challenging board members on mask mandates and curriculums around race. But the next big battle could be at the ballot box.
EducationPosted by
The Atlantic

Why America’s Largest Teachers’ Union Refuses to Support Vaccine Mandates

Nearly 90 percent of members of the National Education Association, America’s largest teachers’ union, self-reported in a recent survey that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But that still leaves a lot of unvaccinated teachers and school support staff; the union has roughly 3 million members. Becky Pringle, the NEA’s president, has strongly encouraged vaccination, but she told me that regular testing should be available as an alternative to legal mandates: “We have to make sure that school districts work with educators to address accommodations that need to be made.”
EducationLake Charles American Press

More than 100 parents, students voice opposition to mask policy

WELSH — More than 100 parents and students appeared before the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday to voice frustration for the district’s continued support of masks for students nearly a week after schools reopened to face-to-face learning. “We aren’t asking for any new rules to be made for...
EducationPosted by
Dallas Weekly

U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights Announces Civil Rights Data Collection for the 2021-22 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced in a letter to school superintendents that it will administer a 2021-22 Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC), marking the first time that OCR has conducted a CRDC, including all public school districts and their schools, two years in a row, for 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Educationkcrw.com

LAUSD’s first day of school: Parents, teachers, and school board weigh in

LAUSD’s 2021-2022 school year kicked off today. Some parents, students, and teachers experienced long wait times entering campuses due to the district’s new Daily Pass program, but are confident the kinks will get worked out. Faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated by October 15, and some middle and high school teachers are encouraging their students to get the shots. Routine testing sites are set up on campuses for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy