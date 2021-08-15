Transparency in education – parents’ right to review children’s school’s instructional materials

School Bus Driver & Classroom Special Education Instructional Assistant - Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Join the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District with a Rewarding Career as a School Bus Driver or a Classroom Special Education Instructional Assistant and Qualify for a signing Bonus! Our District is Currently Offering a $3,000.00 Signing Bonus with the Completion of Our School Bus Driver Training Course and Hiring Clearance with TTUSD. We are Enrolling Candidates for our School Bus Driver Training Course for the 2021-2022 School Year. Please Contact Nanette Rondeau, Director of Transportation at nrondeau@ttusd.org or at (530) 550-0740 for Course Information and to Ask About How to Qualify for a $3,000.00 Signing Bonus in Conjunction with the Completion of the School Bus Driver Training Certification Course and Hiring Clearance with TTUSD (Bonus will be Paid Over a Period of Two Years of Continual Employment in the Position). Additional Benefits Offered by the District Include Great Hours, Health Benefits, Retirement, Paid Vacation and Holidays and Sick Leave. We are Also Offering a $1,500 Signing Bonus for Special Education Instructional Assistants. Our Special Education Instructional Assistants are a Vital Partner and Work with our Special Needs Students in the Classroom. Please Visit Our Website at www.ttusd.org to View Our Vacancies and Apply Online. All Instructional Assistant Applicants Must Possess an Associates Degree (AA) or Successfully Pass a Paraprofessional Test Administered by Human Resources Upon Hiring Clearance. The Hiring Bonus will be Paid Over a Period of Two Years of Continual Employment in the Position. Additional Benefits Offered by the District Include Great Hours, Health Benefits, Retirement, Paid Vacation and Holidays and Sick Leave. Hiring Bonus Information: The $3,000.00 Hiring Bonus will be Paid Over the Course of Two Years with Continual Employment in the School Bus Driver Position in which the Candidate was Approved for Hire. The $1500 Hiring Bonus will be Paid Over the Course of Two Years with Continual Employment in the Instructional Assistant Special Education Position in which the Candidate was Approved for Hire. How to Apply: Please go to https://www.ttusd.org to apply. https://www.ttusd.org.