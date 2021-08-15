Cart-building workshops herald return of soapbox racing in Franklin County

GREENFIELD — In preparation for the return of soapbox racing in Franklin County, race organizer Mik Muller held cart-building workshops over the weekend. September marks the revival of gravity racing in the region, with the county’s last soapbox derby held in 2013 in Turners Falls. While the first four years of Franklin County’s soapbox races from 2010 to 2013 raised money for Montague Community Television (MCTV), the upcoming races in Greenfield and Turners Falls will benefit a new skate park and parks and recreation scholarship funds, respectively. Muller said refocusing fundraising efforts toward causes that might better invest prospective racers might help revitalize the sport he loves.