Gianforte encourages vaccines, but won't issue COVID mandates as case counts rise

By Holly Michels
Independent Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases rise in Montana and the start of the school year nears, Gov. Greg Gianforte is encouraging more Montanans to get vaccinated but said he would not consider measures like a statewide mask requirement. “It’s concerning, the uptick. I’m not going to say it’s not,” Gianforte said. “It’s...

State
Montana State
