Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

What Big Ten coaches anonymously said about Wisconsin heading into 2021

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfdXh_0bSUcuwO00

People around the Wisconsin program feel this can be a bounce back year for the Badgers as they attempt to return to Big Ten West supremacy. The COVID-19 disruptions hit the Badgers as hard as anyone in the conference a year ago, and the offense will look to improve upon a year where it was anyones guess as to who would be available on game day.

While their may be biased optimism from people within Wisconsin’s program, what do those outside the Camp Randall gates think about the Badgers in 2021? Athlon Sports asked anonymous Big Ten coaches what they think about Wisconsin headed into the year, and they touched on a variety of intriguing topics.

Here is a look at what other Big Ten coaches think about the Badgers in 2021:

On similarities between Wisconsin and Iowa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0el0Mg_0bSUcuwO00
 Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re a little closer to Iowa right now than they’d like to be. It’s very much the same program, they have different schemes but the exact same mindset and approach to player development and culture.”

How will Wisconsin improve offensively?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiBMy_0bSUcuwO00
 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“I think they get the benefit of the doubt in just about every area they struggled in on offense. They didn’t have a run game up to their standards and [QB Graham] Mertz is still coming along. I don’t think there’s any sign of an actual downward trend, just a combination of a strange year and bringing guys along. They need depth at RB and their receivers were really banged up last year, but again, nothing alarming.”

On Wisconsin's defense:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296DVy_0bSUcuwO00
 Credit: Byron Houlgrave-USA TODAY NETWORK

“The defense is really good and they have as much an identity as the offense. They don’t give up big plays. The linebackers are very good, they kind of operate like an offense — they don’t disguise what they want to do too much, they dare you to stop them.”

On Wisconsin recruiting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swExZ_0bSUcuwO00
Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

“They’ve done a really nice job recruiting, which has always been what separates them from the elite programs in this league. They are always a step above Iowa but miles behind the Big Three in the East, so if they can start to get in on skill position guys who can close that gap, look out.”

Does losing Barry hurt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06e39w_0bSUcuwO00
 Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

“How does losing Barry [Alvarez] hurt them? I’m not sure there’s another AD with an on-field impact quite like that one.”

Wisconsin should be the favorite to get to Indy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPwaL_0bSUcuwO00
Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

“This is a really competitive division but even after last year they’re positioned really well to return to form and go back to Indy.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Badgers#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Michigan Stateaudacy.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on what Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan looks like

There's been plenty of discussion over the last half-decade about Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan. Mixed results against the Big Ten -- not to mention no results against Ohio State -- have made fans (and boosters, presumably) a little wary about Harbaugh's long-term status with the program, and on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit joined 97.1's Karsch and Anderson to give his thoughts.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Watching Jim Harbaugh makes me sick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his 12th season as a college football head coach and seventh with the Michigan Wolverines. Despite 78 wins and seven bowl appearances over the course of his head coaching career, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Harbaugh. Finebaum: Harbaugh is a complete fraud. Harbaugh...
College Sportsthespun.com

Look: Joke About Jim Harbaugh’s 7th Season Going Viral

Jim Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games at Michigan, leading his alma mater to three 10-win seasons and five bowl berths. However, he has yet to win the most important game on the schedule: the annual rivalry matchup against Ohio State. Harbaugh is 0-5 against the Buckeyes, with last year’s game called off due to COVID-19.
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

The ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 Alliance is coming. Now what for BC?

While there are still details being worked out, Nicole Auerbach at the Athletic reports that we are closing in on the announcement of the ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 Alliance - perhaps as soon as next week. The full story, which is paywalled, goes into some more detail on some of the thinking...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Viewed As “Sleeper”

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up, but it’s anyone’s guess to where the elite prospect will play college football. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class. 247Sports’ Composite Rankings have Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy