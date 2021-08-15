'Cooking With Paris' Tweets That Made Us Exclaim 'That's Hot'

What year is this? On her comeback Netflix show, Hilton offers a slavish recreation of her 2000s bimbo heiress persona. That the IMDB page for the production of Cooking with Paris has the TV series’ year of origin marked down as ‘2021,’ even if this is entirely accurate, feels like an error – certainly, it has a cameo from a version of Kim Kardashian with her current face, but otherwise its mood is pure 2007, as if an advertisement for TRL or Motorola Razr phones might interrupt at any second. The reason for this feeling of unsettling historic distance is its hostess Paris Hilton’s tireless commitment to what might be referred to as ‘the bit,’ the bit being the flawless execution of the character she first debuted on MTV’s The Simple Life in 2003. ‘Paris Hilton,’ a role played with such elegant seriousness that it is easy to believe the woman posing as her is an artist, is a brat, a baby-voiced and breathy ditz whose comprehension of the world outside her rarefied existence is at best extremely limited, and at worst curtailed by a mixture of disinterest and disdain. She is dedicated to the maintenance of an appearance and a lifestyle that are close enough to Barbie’s to suggest the possibility of a lawsuit from Mattel, as if the manufacturer had made a version of the doll that was a rich bitch rather than a firefighter or a mermaid.