80s and humidity making a slow return

After a pleasant weekend, the humidity returns as temperatures work back up into the mid 80s. Cloud cover slowly builds throughout the night tonight as overnight lows fall into the upper 50s. By the beginning of the workweek highs return to the low 80s. Weak rain chances will linger throughout the week as pop-ups showers could develop. Any pop-ups this week will be sparse and will only impacted limited areas day to day. Whether a single town gets rain or stays completely dry will entirely depend on where these showers decide to bubble up in NE Indiana.