Auburn held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night. The Tigers ran a 100-play scrimmage under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with a delayed start due to inclement weather in the area, as they took to the field for their eighth practice of the preseason. The scrimmage was split relatively evenly into about 35 snaps each for the first-, second- and third-teams, and it included an abbreviated special teams period — cut short due to the weather but still with nine or 10 field goal attempts, according to head coach Bryan Harsin.