JULIAN'S 'MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN' SERIES CONTINUES WITH FRED BENEDETTI SEPT. 3

Scrag Mountain Music is excited to resume live in-person programming with concerts that celebrate and pay heed to the movement of water. The concert features Abenaki singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette performing his original songs inspired by water, accompanied by string quintet, and the Aeolus Quartet for the world premiere of Scrag co-artistic director and composer Evan Premo's newest piece “My River Runs to Thee” for string quintet and soprano with text by Emily Dickinson, commissioned in celebration of the Friends of the Mad River 30th anniversary. Concerts are on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. (outside Phantom Theater Edgcomb Barn, 970 Dump Road, Warren; rain venue Phantom Theater) and Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. (Hubbard Park Tuning Forks Stage, 400 Parkway Street, Montpelier; rain venue Vermont College of Fine Arts Chapel, 36 College Street, Montpelier).