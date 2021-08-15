Cancel
JULIAN'S 'MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN' SERIES CONTINUES WITH FRED BENEDETTI SEPT. 3

eastcountymagazine.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 15, 2021 (Julian) - The Friends of the Julian Library continues their "Music on the Mountain" concert series with guitarist Fred Benedetti. Born in Japan, Benedetti began playing guitar at age nine and is now Chair of Guitar Studies and an associate professor of music at Grossmont College. The...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

#Mountain#Grossmont College#Guitarist#Chair Of Guitar Studies
