The Notre Dame football team saw both starting edge rushers go to the NFL in the 2021 NFL Draft, and one is rising up the depth chart at the next level. With the No. 182 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Adetokunbo Ogundeji, an edge rusher from the Notre Dame football team. With the Irish, Ogudeji teamed with Daelin Hayes to give Brian Kelly two elite pass rushers, and both players would end up being draft picks this year.