Danny Green Talks Reasons for Re-Joining Sixers

One of the final moves the Sixers made in the hectic week of free agency was retaining Danny Green. Despite a plethora of suitors inquiring about his services, the veteran sharpshooter returned to Philadelphia on a two-year deal.

Following his signing becoming official, Green held a media availability Thursday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was Green's reasoning for running it back in Philly.

The biggest reason he gave for coming back was unfinished business. Green still feels that if he doesn't get injured in the playoffs, the Sixers end up with a different result.

"I believe that if I was healthy, things might have been different. We definitely have some unfinished business," said Green.

Throughout his career, Green has been fortunate enough to find himself in winning situations. Whether it was his time in San Antonio, to small stints in spots like Toronto and LA, he has constantly found himself with a chance to add to his championship resume.

Despite being on the back end of his career, Green is still looking to compete for titles. While things didn't pan out for the Sixers last postseason, Green feels Philly is a winning situation for him.

"It's always been a priority for me. To win wherever I go. I felt like we had a good chance to do that. We had a good foundation, good core. We have everyone back. I think we're a great team in the East and the league," Green said Thursday.

Retaining Green in free agency certainly keeps the Sixers in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference. Not only is he invaluable for his presence in the locker room, but he is a perfect fit alongside the Sixers' stars. The attention he draws beyond the arc made it much harder for defenses to collapse on Joel Embiid.

When a team is built around a young core, having an established group of veterans around them is essential. Green is the perfect type of role player to has aside Joel Embiid as he attempts to lead the Sixers to a title. Having guys who understand what it takes to win is crucial.

In just one season, Green managed to have a drastic impact on and off the floor. Keeping him around for two more seasons on a team-friendly contract was a no-brainer for Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.