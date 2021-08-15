‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Sends Sweet Birthday Message to ‘Will & Grace’ Star Debra Messing

Mariska Hargitay has been a primetime mainstay for over two decades now thanks to her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, but Benson probably isn't going to be up and about quite as much as usual when SVU returns for Season 23. The actress suffered a number of injuries between the end of Season 22 and beginning of production on Season 23, including a broken ankle, which raised the question of if and how SVU would acknowledge the injury. Now, it turns out that the plan is not to just ignore the real-life injury.