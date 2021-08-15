Cancel
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to undergo third knee surgery, will be out 'many months'

By Erin Walsh
Federer, who turned 40 earlier this month, hasn't played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month. Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Federer, who turned 40 earlier this month, hasn't played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month. He sat out the Tokyo Olympics because he injured his knee during the grass-court season.

Federer missed more than a year after undergoing his first knee operation after the 2020 Australian Open and having a follow-up procedure that June.

Federer is tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the men's record with 20 Grand Slam singles titles. However, Djokovic could surpass both Federer and Nadal if he wins the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 30 in New York.

