Friends of the Julian Library

The Friends of the Glen Carbon Centennial Library will be holding its annual book sale starting next Thursday, Aug. 26. Of course, everyone loves a book sale, but these events allow us to make purchases that we may not otherwise be able to afford at the library. In addition, many libraries have their own Friends of the Library, which is often a charitable organization that focuses on supporting and advocating for their sponsor library. While Glen Carbon’s is officially called the Friends of the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, other groups may go by different titles, such as the Edwardsville Library Friends (ELF). What’s important about all of these groups is that they use the community’s support to sponsor programs and projects within the library.