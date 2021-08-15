Cancel
Texas State

American-Statesman's Central Texas top 10: Dripping Springs returns key parts to offense

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRIPPING SPRINGS — It should come as no surprise that a football team that has won 76% of its games since 2015 believes it can make a deep playoff run in 2021. With returning quarterback Austin Novosad, Dripping Springs already has one of the best players in Central Texas. Senior running back Preston Alford rented space in the end zone last season. If the Tigers can improve a defense that yielded 26.4 points a game last fall, this might be the year they contend for state glory.

www.statesman.com

#Central Texas#Baseball#American Football#Tigers#The American Statesman#Mansfield Summit#District 12 5a Division I
