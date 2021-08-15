Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox RHP Ottavino leaves after hit on shoulder by liner

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino left Sunday’s game against Baltimore in the seventh inning after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner on his left shoulder. Ottavino walked around the mound somewhat dazed and pointed to the front of his left shoulder while chatting with first...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Bobby Dalbec
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora Explain Small Spat During Red Sox-Orioles

What can we say? Eduardo Rodriguez is a competitor who takes pride in his work. The NESN broadcast of the Boston Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles put that quality on full display. Cameras caught the starting pitcher and manager Alex Cora engaged in some passionate discussion in...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Sets Expectations For Red Sox With Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sale Return

The Boston Red Sox are getting some much-needed reinforcements, but Alex Cora knows that doesn’t automatically mean the struggles will be fixed. Kyle Schwarber was activated from the injured list ahead of Friday’s opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. To make room for the outfielder, the Red Sox designated Marwin Gonzalez for assignment after he struggled offensively.
MLBWCVB

Red Sox bats disappear in loss to Rays

BOSTON — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Mike Zunino...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Adam Ottavino: Picks up eighth save

Ottavino worked a perfect inning and struck out one en route to his eighth save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Ottavino picked up his eighth save of the season in dramatic fashion Saturday night, striking out Teoscar Hernandez to strand the tying run at third and end the game. This is the right-hander's first save since July 5. After a rough close to the month of July, Ottavino's first two outings in August have been much more fruitful. The Red Sox will need the 35-year-old to remain a reliable option if they want to keep up in the pennant race.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Leaves with elbow tightness

Sawamura was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with right elbow tightness, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. The Red Sox labeled the right-hander's exit as precautionary, but any elbow injury is a potentially concerning development. Sunday was Sawamura's fourth appearance since returning from the injured list July 30 after dealing with right triceps inflammation.
MLBwatchstadium.com

Can Red Sox Bounce Back After Tough Stretch?

The Red Sox have lost eight of their last 10 games entering a three-game series against the Rays on Tuesday. Steve Phillips and Trevor Plouffe discuss their lack of trade deadline moves and what they need to do to stay in the AL East race.
MLBDaily News Of Newburyport

Even after brutal road trip, Red Sox still control destiny

When the Red Sox left Fenway Park on July 29, everything was right there for the taking. Boston was 63-41, led Tampa Bay by 1.5 games and had a chance to add onto that lead with a big road series at Tropicana Field. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were well in the rearview mirror, and the next day hopes were high for a potential blockbuster at the MLB Trade Deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s Red Sox debut delayed after minor setback

Boston Red Sox trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber has experienced a minor setback in the rehabilitation of his right hamstring strain, as he now has a left groin strain as well, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “Sources confirm Kyle Schwarber has suffered a minor setback with a left...
MLBNBC Sports

Alex Verdugo placed on paternity leave; two key Red Sox return

Alex Verdugo is having quite the weekend. The Red Sox outfielder hit a home run Saturday to help Boston earn a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. On Sunday, he boarded a plane to be present for the birth of his child. The Red Sox placed Verdugo on paternity...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Nick Yorke hits a pair of homers

Worcester L 3-4 Yairo Muñoz, SS: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K. Kutter Crawford (SP): 5 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K (95 pitches) Matt Andriese: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (12 pitches) Kevin McCarthy: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (12 pitches)
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Gets positive review after outing

Richards allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Sunday. Richards left with the Red Sox leading, 7-4, then watched his bullpen mates cough up the game with five runs allowed in the seventh and eighth innings. Richards, whose recent performance puts his rotation spot in jeopardy, received praise from manager Alex Cora following the game. "He threw the ball O.K. The breaking ball to Vladdy seemed like it was off the plate, down and away. He got to it," Cora told Matt Vautour of MassLive.com. "Good velocity. Good command. He gave us five innings, four runs. He's not happy with it, but I do believe he threw the ball well." Cora did not confirm if the right-hander would make his next start, which lines up to be Friday at home against the Orioles. Not only has Richards' recent results (6.75 ERA since All-Star break) leave his spot in question, but the pending return of Chris Sale (elbow) and Tanner Houck's performance as a starter put him on the hot seat. One struggling starter, Martin Perez, has already been removed from the rotation and Richards could be next.
MLBabc17news.com

Schwarber joins Red Sox lineup 2 weeks after trade

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber joined the Red Sox lineup for the first time Friday night, two weeks after Boston acquired the slugger from the Washington Nationals. Schwarber has been recovering from a right hamstring strain. He was batting sixth Friday as Boston’s designated hitter to open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Schwarber was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night, but the game was rained out. The Red Sox activated him anyway for Friday, hoping his bat could help lift the club out of a recent slide that knocked Boston five games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays settle for split with Red Sox after extra-inning loss

The Blue Jays experienced a Boston Marathon on Saturday, complete with a Heartbreak Hill near the end. So close to a doubleheader sweep to fuel a growing playoff fire, they fell 2-1 in the extra inning to the Red Sox as the American League wild card race tightened. But they can make it three of four with a victory in Sunday’s finale at Rogers Centre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy