It may be the prime season for beachside clambakes, but you may want to hold off on throwing shrimp into the pot. Just a couple of months after a smaller recall of frozen shrimp was issued, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that even more bags of frozen pre-cooked shrimp are coming off the shelves due to salmonella contamination. On August 13th, 2021, the FDA issued a statement alerting consumers that Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, has voluntarily recalled various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp (some of which were packaged with prepared cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes. This is an expansion of a prior recall issued on June 25th, 2021.