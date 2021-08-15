Gameday Thread, #119: 8/15 vs. Padres

TV: None, but streamed live on Facebook. Lynx update: They won seven consecutive games into the break, including two victories over both Phoenix and Las Vegas and a 25-point victory in Los Angeles. During that seven-game winning streak, the Lynx were third in points scored (86.6) and second in points allowed (75.0), first in field-goal percentage (50.6) and second in opponents field- goal percentage (39.6), first in points in the paint (45.4) and second in offensive rating (107.3). The five Lynx starters all averaged in double figures and shot at least 49.2 percent in that time: G Layshia Clarendon (14.1 points, 62.9% shooting), G Kayla McBride (16.0, 50.0), F Napheesa Collier (16.7, 51.2), F Damiris Dantas (11.8, 49.2) and C Sylvia Fowles (11.7, 57.3). Collier and Fowles are back after winning gold at the Olympics. C Natalie Achonwa and F Bridget Carleton played for Canada; Achonwa will play her first game with the Lynx since spraining her knee June 12. The Lynx are still without G Aerial Powers (thumb).Natasha Mack's seven-day contract was terminated.
